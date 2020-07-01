It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Murray on June 26, He joins his beloved wife Joan of 69 years. He will be dearly missed by his sister Marina Nova, his children Patti (John), Judi (Shawn), Cindy (Brian), and Perri (Linda), grandchildren Sherry (Kevin), Luke (Jaclyn), Emma (Nathan), James, Jillian, and Zachary, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by daughter Cathie (Dave), and grandchildren Adam, and Michael. Murray is predeceased by his two sons, Ted and Robin, grandchild Curtis, Brother Bruce and his Parents Melvin and Hazel. Murray was a hard-working and prominent businessman. He worked as an award winning real estate agent with Re/Max Realty for 15 years and many will fondly remember Murray Hood's Drive-In in Milton which he owned and operated for 20 years. An honored and well respected member of his community, Murray served as President of the Milton Lions Club and President of the Milton Chamber of Commerce. He was named Citizen of the Year in Milton and donated to many charities he held dear to his heart. Murray loved sports and was an avid Hamilton Tiger Cats fan. He enjoyed coaching and watching hockey and baseball. Private Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St. Milton (905-878-2669). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Arthritis Society or the Covenant House would be appreciated. Please sign the Online Book of Condolences at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jul. 1, 2020.