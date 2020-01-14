|
|
It is with sadness and gratitude, that the family of Nadia Billy share the news of her peaceful passing Saturday January 4, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. After her lengthy battle with multiple health complications and with her family by her side, she moved to life eternal where she will have peace. Predeceased by her husband Ben, her parents Catherine and Peter, her brothers Ross, Les, and Bill. She is survived by her sister Marcelle. Beloved mother to Brian, Darryl (Wendy), and Mary Lou. Grandmother to Matthew (Sara) and beautiful great-granddaughter, Nadia. A role model for us all, her essence will be lovingly cherished. The family extends a thanks to her doctors: Dr. Ruparelia, Dr. Jeffries and Dr. McConachie, the late Dr. Rouse, the staff of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Halton EMS, and Oakville Fire Dept. for their dedicated care, service and support that our mother received. Many thanks to the Doctors, nurses, and emergency responders that cared for her.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020