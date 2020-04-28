Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy KIDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann KIDD


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann KIDD Obituary
Born August 24, 1937 in Whitevale, Ontario. Nancy passed away quietly on the morning of Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Northridge Long Term Care in Oakville in her 83rd year. Dear wife of Jack Kidd and mother to Russ (Shelley) and Terry. A private family service will take place with interment in Whitevale Cemetery Pickering. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in her memory. Messages of condolence may be left on-line at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -