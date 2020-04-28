|
|
Born August 24, 1937 in Whitevale, Ontario. Nancy passed away quietly on the morning of Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Northridge Long Term Care in Oakville in her 83rd year. Dear wife of Jack Kidd and mother to Russ (Shelley) and Terry. A private family service will take place with interment in Whitevale Cemetery Pickering. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in her memory. Messages of condolence may be left on-line at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020