It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Nancy Ollerenshaw with her loving family by her side in the comfort of her own home on October 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ted for 47 years. Nancy is survived by her sons; Mark (Carol), Greg (Kelly) and daughter Amy. Forever remembered by her grandchildren; Liv, Ryder, Owen and Adam. Forever cherished by her sisters; Sue (Doug), Cindy (the late Dave) and her brother-in-law Norm (Barb). She will be forever missed by her "Lifelong friends" Debbie and Doug Damp, "The Cabot Trail Gang", long time Milton friends and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Guadi and the nurses at Oakville-Trafalgar Cancer Clinic as well as Dr. Carolyn Malec for her care and support of Nancy. Family and friends gathered at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A Family Service to take place at Sand Lake in the summer of 2021. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Nancy to The Townsend Smith Foundation would be appreciated by the family.