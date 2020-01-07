|
On December 30, 2019, at the age of 91 years Nancy Verrall died at her home at Maple Villa Long Term Care Burlington. Cherished mum of Glenn, and Beth (Perry) Mahlmann and dear Nana to Jack and Sam. She is predeceased by her husband Jack Verrall and her eldest son Stephen. Born in Darlington, England, Nancy and her young family emigrated to Canada in 1952 before adding Glenn, then Beth. The family came to Oakville from Hamilton in 1973, shortly before losing her husband in a car accident. Nancy loved the town of Oakville, staying there until her final move to Maple Villa in 2016. Nancy had a long and very happy career as a palliative care nurse at Toronto Grace Hospital, working until she was almost 70 years old. Her job brought her great satisfaction and many dear friendships. Nancy's life was simple, but made so very rich by her kindness, love, and many friendships. Her family are especially grateful to the "family" at Maple Villa for the love and caring they gave Nancy the last few years, nurturing her mind, body, and great sense of humor! A Memorial Gathering is being held on Saturday, January 11, from 4 - 7 p.m. at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). Tributes at 6 p.m. www.smithsfh.com