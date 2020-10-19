Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Michael with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Margaret will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughter Cora, sister Susan Wright (Douglas), brother Philip Baker (Lynne) as well as many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A Private Interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com