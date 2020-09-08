1/1
née Edwards Elizabeth Anne Harbosin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share née's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Anne Harbosin (née Edwards), 66, of Campbellville, Ontario, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was surrounded by those who loved her in her last hours. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Arthur Harbosin, daughter, Katherine Abagail Harbosin and her partner, Pierre-Marc Lauzon. Elizabeth, affectionately known as Beth, was a well-known fashion designer, an avid traveler, talented baker and a lover of dogs. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Southern Ontario Sheltie Rescue (SOS Rescue) at https://www.sosr.ca/donate. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved