Elizabeth Anne Harbosin (née Edwards), 66, of Campbellville, Ontario, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was surrounded by those who loved her in her last hours. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Arthur Harbosin, daughter, Katherine Abagail Harbosin and her partner, Pierre-Marc Lauzon. Elizabeth, affectionately known as Beth, was a well-known fashion designer, an avid traveler, talented baker and a lover of dogs. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Southern Ontario Sheltie Rescue (SOS Rescue) at https://www.sosr.ca/donate
. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca