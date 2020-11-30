1/1
Passed away on November 26, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her husband Trevor, children John (Amy) and Deb (Craig), grandchildren Kate, Ava and Ella, her sister Pat, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her parents and five siblings. She was a devoted teacher, and always there to support her friends and family no matter what was needed. Her strength and kind spirit impacted all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. As Jackie requested, a private service has already been held. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jackie to Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Nov. 30, 2020.
