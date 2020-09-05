Loving mom of Kelly (Ian Marsland) and Karyn (Garrett Lauzon), proud grandma of Katie and Bridget Marsland, Matteo and Mia Levin and Eva Lauzon, adored sister and best friend of Margaret Bibby, cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth Hughes and beloved wife of Robert Harrison. Mom will be greatly missed by her family and her dear friend, Rita Spicer. Mom began as a clerk-typist at Safety Supply Company in Toronto and worked her way up to become the Executive Assistant to the General Manager, Peter Dewar. It was at Safety Supply where she met a young salesman, Bob Harrison. They were married in 1964. Mom and dad loved living in the country and built their dream home in Campbellville in 1979. Soon after, they co-founded Heritage Safety Products in Milton. While raising two daughters and managing a household, mom became a Jack of All Trades at Heritage and worked tirelessly to help build the company into the success it is today. Mom had many hobbies. She loved to read, and her creativity was beautifully expressed in her knitting, needlework, quilting and sewing. She wrote beautifully written and well-informed letters to politicians and the Milton Canadian Champion to draw attention to issues that were important to her. Though we doubt anyone has been keeping track we would not be surprised if mom holds the record for most Letters to the Editor. Her garden, and all the little creatures in it, gave her hours of enjoyment. She was incredibly proud of her girls, her grandchildren and her sons-in-law and loved spending time with her family just as much as we loved spending time with her. In her later years, mom spent quite a bit of time in Milton District Hospital. If the hospital had a 'frequent flyer' program mom would have attained premium status. Mom and her family were always grateful for the compassionate and expert care she received there. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Horvath, Dr. Hui, Dr. Marshall, the wonderful nurses, particularly those in the ICU and 2S, and the respiratory therapists at MDH for the excellent care they gave Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Mom's favourite charities: The Donkey Sanctuary in Puslinch, The Oakville and Milton Humane Society or Milton District Hospital. The family will receive friends at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private celebration of Mom's life will follow at a later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca