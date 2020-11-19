1/1
née Leaden Patricia Mary AUSTIN
Passed away peacefully at the Waterford Long Term Care Residence in Oakville, Ontario, on November 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Albert Leaden, and her mother, Helen Leaden. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Ted; her son Michael and daughter-in-law Rebecca and their children Jessica and Ben; her son James and daughter-in-law Julia and their daughter Emily; her daughter Jennifer and her children Caitlan and Erin; and her Aunt Lillian, cousins, and close friends. Pat was born in the South of England during the Second World War. She immigrated as a child to Canada, landing at Pier 21. Pat grew up in Toronto and trained as a nurse at St. Michael's Hospital, eventually receiving her post graduate degree at Montreal's Neurological Institute where she studied under famed doctor Wilder Penfield. She had a long and successful career as a charge nurse for Oakville Hospital, followed by many years of volunteering in her retirement. Pat is remembered fondly for her strong work ethic, her warm and loving personality, her compassion for others (whether they be human or animal), her amazing cooking, and her enduring love for Neil Diamond. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, good friend and neighbour who enjoyed music, travelling, and spending time with family. She will be incredibly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service will be held by live stream at 11 a.m. on November 26, 2020. You can find more information about the stream at oakviewfuneral.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), as she was an avid supporter of the cause.


Published in Halton News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
