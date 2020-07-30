Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday July 24, 2020, at the age of 65. Loving wife of 44 years to Barry McDonald. Devoted mother to Jamie McDonald (Katherine). Stepmom to Wayne McDonald, Blair McDonald and Brent McDonald (Kate). Cherished Nana to Gavin, Ty, Drew, Justin, Zach, and Brandon. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. A heart felt thank you to all her family, friends, doctors, and nurses for their care and support. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca