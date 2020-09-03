1/1
nee Matusba Mitsuko "Mikko" WASHINUSHI
Passed away peacefully at Kipling Acres Nursing Home in Etobicoke on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by loving husband Akihiko "Aki" Washinushi. Cherished mother of Michael Washinushi (Tracey) and Hope Washinushi-Wagner (Charles Wagner). Proud grandmother of Thomas, Tadamitsu, Stephanie and Kanako. Dear sister of Shigenobu. Mikko will also be dearly missed by many extended family, niece and nephews as well as numerous friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, staff and support workers at Kipling Acres for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided. As per Mikko's wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. Interment Greenwood Cemetery in Burlington. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mikko to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
