Dianna Malvaso
Passed away at The Carpenter Hospice in Burlington on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Bruno for 58 years. Loving mother of Rose Owen-Turner (Lorrie), Lisa Stodulski (Steve), Dominic (Michelle) and Allan (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Cole, Jack, the late Carly, Kayla, Evan, Ryan, Nicole, Jordan and Ethan. Dianna will be missed by her brothers Randy Perry (Lise) and Pat Perry (Jane). She will also be missed by her extended family and friends in Sudbury, Burlington and Stoney Creek. Dianna will be fondly remembered as a long time and devoted member of the Catholic Women's League and loyal member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish family in Winona. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 934 Highway #8 in Stoney Creek on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Carpenter Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Nov. 9, 2020.
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
