Neils Peter OSTERGAARD
1931-08-02 - 2020-05-22
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Peter on May 22, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Asta for 63 years. Loving father of daughters Dianne (Kevin) Rutty and Linda (David) Gould. Cherished Papa of Kyle (Cait) Rutty, Joel (Michelle) Rutty and Meghan (Andrew) Dupuis. Great-Papa to Ashton and Quinton Rutty, and Kinsley Dupuis. The family wishes to thank all of Peter's caregivers, especially Dr. Hack, Mira, LHIN, Kytrina and all of the PSWs. In keeping with Peter's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joseph Brant Hospital or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on May 28, 2020.
