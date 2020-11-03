1/1
Nicolo "Nick" Mulé
Passed away at Milton District Hospital on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Mule. Loving father of Sylvia Teuma-Castelletti and Josephine Mule (Shirley Fillion). Sadly missed by his grandson Robert Teuma-Castelletti. Survived by his brother Orazio. Fondly remembered by his niece Theresia De La Comte (Beverly Bratty). Family and friends gathered at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. Milton 905-878-4452 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 139 Martin St. Milton on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Letters of condolence may be left for the family at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Nov. 3, 2020.
