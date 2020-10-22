(1958 -2020) Nigel died peacefully at home, in the late evening hours of October 16th with all his family around him. He had a short and courageous battle with cancer since Labour Day. He was the eldest son of Ralph (deceased) and Mary and was born in Oakville. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 40 years, Sandy, and his four handsome sons, Adam (Bruna), Matthew (Crystal), Derek (Robyn) and Benji (Karisa). Missing him greatly will be his four beloved grandchildren, Jordyn, Ayvah, Jacob and Jaxson, of whom he was so proud. His mother will also miss him so very much and his brother Dood (Cheryl) and sister, Barbie (Darryl) will also mourn his passing. Sandy's sisters Carole, her twin Denise and Vicky (Rick) will also miss him. In addition, he had many cousins and nieces and nephews, most of whom were able to see him in his last days. Nigel loved children, which was a good thing, as his wife babysat many, many children over the years. They often called him Grandad. Nigel spent 40 years as a roofer. He was always proud of his accomplishments. He played hockey from childhood until a few years ago when his group disbanded. He still loved watching the game. He enjoyed his summers spent up at his trailer in Victoria Harbour close to many family members. He loved fishing and boating as do his sons and especially Jacob. Arrangements have been made by Glen Oaks Funeral Home but there will be no visitation. There was a private service at St. Jude's, on Tuesday, October 20th attended by invited guests only. His ashes were scattered in St. Jude's Memorial Garden where his maternal grandparents and his father are. Donations may be made, in his name, to Canadian Cancer Society
or St. Jude's Church. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca
.