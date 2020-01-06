|
|
Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, died peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Billings Court Manor, Burlington, ON. Born in Owen Sound, ON, on June 21, 1927, the youngest daughter of Foster C. and Mary (Holder) Geizer. Surviving are her husband of 72 years Willis S. Harvey; sons Stanley (Candace) of Burlington ON, and Donald (Audrey Elizabeth "Liz") of Oakville, ON; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren - Nicholas (Sandra, Ronan, Avi Harvey) of Tiverton, ON, Deanna (Josh, Amelia, Valerie, Walter MacDougall) of Delaware, ON, Evan (Melanie, Scott, Aaron Harvey) of Scarborough, ON, Jessica Harvey of Oakville, and Sarah Harvey (Alex) of Burlington. Predeceased by brother Arthur (Mary Jane) Geizer of Halifax, and sisters Annie "Nan" Geizer of Halifax, Marion (Gordon) Kirkwood of Tilsonburg, ON. She was a past active member of the Presbyterian Church and the United Church of Canada, as well as a loved leader of Canadian Girls in Training (CGIT). Nita worked as a secretary for many years in various business and school offices in Halifax, Montreal and Oakville. No service by her request. Cremation has taken place. Private interment of ashes in Oakridge Memorial Gardens, Sackville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.smithsfh.com