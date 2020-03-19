|
|
It is with heavy hearts but a sense of peace we announce the passing of Norma Filman (nee Cassidy). Norma is survived by her daughters Jan Filman of London and Jill Donaghue (Brian) of Welland. Also survived by her brother Don Cassidy (Ann) or Burlington; sister-in-law to Sam (Joan) and Erna (Rick), and numerous nieces and nephews. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Andrew (April) Chiro, baby Lara, Katelyn Chiro (Matt). Norma has been reunited with her husband, Clifford (2003), her parents, Harry and Eleanor Cassidy, her brother Byron and many sister and brothers-in-law from the Filman family. Norma loved being surrounded by her family, enjoying a meal together, music, reading and a good party. She has a great spirit and would try anything once. She loved cross border shopping and would announce each time we cleared customs "I should have bought more." The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and compassion given by the RPNs, the PSWs and staff over the past six years at the United Mennonite Nursing Home in Vineland. In particular we wish to thank Dr. Woodland for his exceptional care for our mother. Cremation has taken placed. A private interment and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society, in memory of Norma. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020