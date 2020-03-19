Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Filman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Ann Filman


1928 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Ann Filman Obituary
It is with heavy hearts but a sense of peace we announce the passing of Norma Filman (nee Cassidy). Norma is survived by her daughters Jan Filman of London and Jill Donaghue (Brian) of Welland. Also survived by her brother Don Cassidy (Ann) or Burlington; sister-in-law to Sam (Joan) and Erna (Rick), and numerous nieces and nephews. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Andrew (April) Chiro, baby Lara, Katelyn Chiro (Matt). Norma has been reunited with her husband, Clifford (2003), her parents, Harry and Eleanor Cassidy, her brother Byron and many sister and brothers-in-law from the Filman family. Norma loved being surrounded by her family, enjoying a meal together, music, reading and a good party. She has a great spirit and would try anything once. She loved cross border shopping and would announce each time we cleared customs "I should have bought more." The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and compassion given by the RPNs, the PSWs and staff over the past six years at the United Mennonite Nursing Home in Vineland. In particular we wish to thank Dr. Woodland for his exceptional care for our mother. Cremation has taken placed. A private interment and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society, in memory of Norma. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -