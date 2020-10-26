Norma CLANCY

Passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Milton District Hospital at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick (2003). Loving mom to Charleen (Garry Johnston), Patricia (Carlos Ortiz Rosa), Dianne (Mark Irwin), Shawn Clancy, Beth Shuttleworth and Catherine Nixon. Norma will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Skylar, Taylor, Angelica, Krystylyn, Caitlin, Dylan, Max, Alex, Mitchell, Justin, Danielle and Aaron. The family will receive visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton 905-878-2669 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 139 Martin St., Milton. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association
would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com