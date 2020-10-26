1/
Norma CLANCY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Milton District Hospital at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick (2003). Loving mom to Charleen (Garry Johnston), Patricia (Carlos Ortiz Rosa), Dianne (Mark Irwin), Shawn Clancy, Beth Shuttleworth and Catherine Nixon. Norma will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Skylar, Taylor, Angelica, Krystylyn, Caitlin, Dylan, Max, Alex, Mitchell, Justin, Danielle and Aaron. The family will receive visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton 905-878-2669 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 139 Martin St., Milton. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
J Scott Early Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved