Norma Martineau
93, passed at Ian Andersen House in Oakville, on September 5, 2020. Born in Quebec City to May (McCarthy) and Patrick Power on May 6, 1927. Beloved wife of Andre Martineau. Loving mother of Lise, Denis and his wife Janet, and Robert and his wife Michelle. Proud grandmother of Matt and Mike, Jacqueline and Genevieve, Sean, Sabrina and Trevor. Survived by her sister Lorraine, preceded in death by her sister Marion. Norma served as a Nurse in the RCAF from 1953 to 1956 and was a Registered Nurse at Lachine General Hospital for many years. She greatly enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines. Norma's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Robert Mascarin, Acclaim Health and in particular, Chris Monaghan, and the Ian Andersen House for the loving care they provided to her in her final months. A private funeral mass will be held for the immediate family. As an expression of sympathy, friends and family may send memorial donations to the Ian Andersen House, PO box 61034, Maple Grove Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7P5, www.ianandersonhouse.com Norma was greatly loved and her rich stories about family and friends will be missed.


Published in Halton News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
