Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Norman Henry Hollingshead

Norman Henry Hollingshead Obituary
Suddenly at his home in Seaforth, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Norm Hollingshead in his 76th year, beloved husband of Angie Gorny, and the late Joan Hollingshead. Loving father of Robin Hollingshead, and Paul Hollingshead (Katrina Lee). Dear brother of Sandra Bray (Len), Trevor, and Pamela Bain (Rick). Missed by his brother-in-law Werner Muller (Susanne). Predeceased by his beloved parents Henry and Betty Hollingshead. Remembered with love by his nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Rd., Tottenham 905-936-3477, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. For those who wish, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 11, 2020
