Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday January 12th, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved son of the Late Joseph and Muriel Poyton. Cherished son in law of Mary Mcphee and the Late Allen Mcphee. Devoted Husband for 55 years of the Late Elaine (nee Mcphee). Loving father of Norman Jr. (Sherry) and Cyndy. Proud Poppa of Ashley (Scott), Stevee (Rob), Sonya (Sean), Jake and Katelyn. Great-Poppa of Maxwell, Delia, Myla, Sutter and Tarik. Norm will be dearly missed by his big brother Harry (Carol), and nephews Joseph and Jamie as well as many dear and close friends. Cremation has taken place. Service of Remembrance to be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. A Celebration to follow at Hectors Lounge (BOHC), 3521 Mainway Burlington, L7M 1A9 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carpenter Hospice would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 22, 2020