On December 17, 2019, at Milton District Hospital, Mary, also known as Mum, Nana and Nana Mares, passed peacefully from death to resurrection life. Born December 10, 1924 in London, England. Predeceased by her husband Richard, parents Doris and Bertram, brother John (Joan), and beloved granddaughter Rebekah. Much loved and honoured by her children David (Carol), Anne (Ian), Deb (Dan) and Jude (Mike), brother Roger (Jeff), and her nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Chris, Matt, Jen, Elizabeth, John, Thomas (Jones), Gillian, Bek, Dan (Cummings), Tom, Susannah, Claire (Peace), Simon, Nick, Christina, Stefanie (Hutchinson), and her 25 great-grandchildren, who were her delight: Caleb, Josiah, Anna, Caedie, Grace, Hannah, Emily, Isaac, Noah, Sarah, Amira, Aria, Judah, Taavi, Ezra, Eamon, Jean, Liam, Ava, Meg, Gabriel, Elena, Adrienne, Oliver, and John. Arriving in Canada as a young war bride, Mary made her home in Long Branch with Richard, then, as a widow, in Campbellville. She was a wise, vibrant, creative woman with a strong faith of dedicated prayer and worship to her God. A kind, loving mom with a warm heart, she became a mom to many others. She made a huge impact on the world around her and most especially to her family. We shall miss her dearly. Family will receive friends on January 3, 2020 at Hamilton Christian Fellowship from 7:00-9:00 p.m. A celebration of Mary's life will take place on January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Christian Fellowship, 135 Strathcona Ave. N., in Hamilton. The Service will be available on Livestream on the HCF Website. A private interment will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope & Healing International or Atwell Centre Hamilton. Livestream at: www.hcfchurch.ca