In the early evening of Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - Nip slipped away peacefully at Extendicare in Georgetown. Nip was born "Orville Kenneth" on October 13, 1933, the last to pass away of the siblings, Ruby, Chuck, Glad, Viola, Olive, Carl, Pete, (Nip), Pork, Barb, Buck and Doug. Lovingly remembered by Colleen, his wife of 65 years. He will be sadly missed by Corinne (Frank) and Kyle (Linda). Poppa to Shelynn and Mackenzie Gervais. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Nip will be remembered for his love of baseball and hockey. He coached many players over the years. He was instrumental in bringing T-Ball to Milton. He spent countless hours in Brown Street Arena playing hockey. That is where he and Mom first met as he pretended not to know how to skate. He was a loyal Montreal Canadians Fan. He liked to reminisce of ballgames played and loved to bend an ear with a good joke. Nip started his career working for Dick Clements where he honed the skill of refinishing hardwood floors. From there he went to work for Ledwith's Grocery Store like so many. He walked the Town of Milton many times when he worked for Milton Hydro reading the meters back in the day for 24 years. We are thankful that his suffering is over. He fought a Good Fight! The Family would love nothing more than to share his life and times with you. But, due to the COVID-19 we respectfully will have a Private Family Service at this time. A Celebration of Life may come at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in memory of Nip can be made to the Arthritis Society of Canada, Diabetes Canada, Alzheimer Society and Milton District Hospital Auxiliary. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on May 23, 2020.