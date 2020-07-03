1/1
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Pamela, with her daughter and granddaughter Stephanie by her side in the comfort of her own home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved mother of Susan (Lorne) Bright. Cherished grandmother of; Stephanie Bright and Lindsay Bright. Dearly loved sister to Irene (Jed) French of England. She will be missed by nieces and nephews in England and the Swiss Family Heutschis. As per her wishes Cremation has taken place. She is reunited with her loving husband Werner Heutschi. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Pamela to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
