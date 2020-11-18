February 7, 1981 - November 14, 2020 Pamela succumbed to Cancer peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday November 14, 2020. Pam was the devoted wife of Adam and mother of Kyle and Nolan. The youngest daughter of Luis and Dora Roman, a sister to Chris Roman (Andrea), Susan Lo Faso (Luigi). Pam was the "fun Aunt" of Cecilia, Gabriella, Santiago, Anthony and Nicholas. Pam was the beloved daughter-in-law of John and Jennifer Stevens, sister-in-law of Jill Carlyle (Jay) and an awesome Aunt of Rhys, Sullivan and Keats. She was an active member of the Milton Minor Hockey Association and enjoyed competitive Volleyball. Pam had recently received her diploma in the field of Early Childhood Education and proudly made the Dean's List. She was happiest traveling with family to sunny destinations, trips to the cottage and enjoying a fine red wine while salsa dancing. Her Home Coming Service was held at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James Street, Milton, ON. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated from Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by a graveside service at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd. Mississauga, ON. In keeping with current health regulations all visitors must wear a mask and we ask that in consideration of the family and all present you keep your visit brief and contactless. Numbers for the service and interment are strictly limited. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. In Memoriam donations may be made to Lighthouse Programme for Grieving Children. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com