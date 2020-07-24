Elegance. Spirit. Pure Love. That was Patricia Anne Avery (née Tooley) from the moment she entered this world on March 17, 1945, until the day she left, on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a stunning, fierce, fire cracker of a lady with a big heart, who adored her family and close friends and was the first to respond when someone was in need. Patricia was always independent and because of her inherited strong family work ethics, she enjoyed over 40 years as a well-respected business woman. Pat was an amazing mother to Kristel and Kristina, a proud Nana to Jenna and Julia and a beloved wife to the late Ken Avery. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Lillian Tooley. She was a treasured little sister to Beverley Clarkson; sister-in-law to Barbara Hanes and late Robert Clarkson; and aunt to Jane, late Paul, Robert, Scott, Jeff, and Steph. Patricia loved all animals, especially her fur-grandbabies and as such, would welcome any of those wishing to commemorate her passing by donating to the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. An alternate option for a donation in memory of Patricia could be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Her family legacy will live on through the values she exemplified, the generosity and compassion she showed and the love she shared. A memorial service was conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London. Private interment at Woodland Cemetery. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
"I think she cool ... (We do too Lynn)" We will miss you so much mom.