Patricia June Fulton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend on Monday, June 1st, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 82. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband David. Devoted and loving mother of Paul (Lynn) of Winnipeg, John (Janet) of Port Ryerse, and Mark of Burlington. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Stacey (Nate), Ashley (Jeff), Lauren, Matthew and Emma. Pat is predeceased by parents, Gerald Percy & Agnes Irene Cardwell. Pat was an accomplished musician, which is how she met the love of her life David. Along with this came her appreciation, love and support of the arts. Pat and Dave loved to entertain, their home was warm, welcoming, full of laughter and music. Pat and Dave's zest for travel took them to incredible destinations across the world and landed them many enjoyable years shared with family and friends at their Naples, FL condominium. We will remember Pat for her deep love of husband David and the adventures they experienced together, with family and friends for close to 50 years. A heartfelt thanks to all staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, Hamilton General Hospital and LaSalle Park Retirement Community for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Private family service will follow. If desired, expressions of sympathy to Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital or Hamilton General Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved