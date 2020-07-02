July 31st, 1921 - May 12th, 2020 We regret to announce the death of Patricia Watson (nee Terry) at the wonderful age of 98 years at Burloak Long Term Care in Burlington. She was predeceased by her husband Alex in 1986. Pat was a devoted Mother to her two son's John (Louise) of Burlington and Derek (Tracey) Totnes England. Patricia was a WW2 Veteran in the Women's Royal Air Force (WRAF) in England and married Alex in 1944, also a WW2 Veteran and served with the Royal Navy. They lived a good portion of their life in England and came to Canada in 1980 to join their son John. Pat had various careers over her life span in Canada and England. Her final career before retirement was at Mattamy Homes when it was in its infancy. As per Pat's last wishes no service was held. She requested that part of ashes be scattered at sea in England and the remainder interned with her husband Alex at Evergreen Cemetery in Milton, Ontario. We would like to extend our greatest appreciation to all the nursing staff and employee's at Burloak Long Term Care, who provided her with the utmost care and dignity in the last years of her life.



