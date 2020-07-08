Patricia OTT

At University Hospital, London on Sunday, July 5, 2020, Mrs. Patricia Ann (Eedy) Ott of Milton, in her 71st year. Pat fought a valiant and brave eight and a half month battle with multiple complications following a heart transplant, but was finally defeated by infection. Wife of Bob Ott and light of his life for almost fifty years. Mother of Matthew Ott & Amanda Conrad of Milton, and Andrew Ott & Angie Castelli of Toronto; grandmother of Avery, Noah, Maeve, and Spencer (Nicole Andrade). Sister of Martha Stewart of Stratford, and sister-in-law of Kate Eedy of Mississauga, Marjorie & James Moore of Barrie, and Bonnie & Mark Gropp of Brussels. Predeceased by her parents, Irvine and Colleen Eedy and her brother Bob Eedy. Pat grew up in Dungannon, a small community near Goderich, where she helped out in the family store and bakeshop. Pat worked many years for Sears in their credit department and then in sales until her retirement. Pat enjoyed making memories at the trailer in Port Elgin for the past forty-five years. Most of all Pat enjoyed spending time with her family. If you knew her, you loved her! A private family service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with Rev. Ralph Dwarika officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Multi Organ Transplant Unit at University Hospital, London would be appreciated. We would like to thank the staff at the Cardiac Surgical Units and Multi Organ Transplant Unit at University Hospital. You were like family to Pat for the past 9 months, and your care and compassion will never be forgotten. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca