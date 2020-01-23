|
After a very quick and difficult battle with cancer, Patricia (Pat) Rideout (Vickers) died on January 17, 2020 with her children by her side. She leaves behind her son, Hardy Rideout her daughter, Jodie Rideout and her grandchildren, Alex, Lukas, Ella and Jack. Pat was a driven professional first as the owner of Rideout Auto Parts and then working as a real estate agent in Milton, Ontario. She was committed to improving her community and profession by her involvement with multiple organizations including the Milton Tennis Club, Milton Santa Claus Parade, Milton Canada Day Committee, Oakville-Milton District Real Estate Board and Habitat for Humanity among many others. She remained a brave, courageous, strong willed woman, even throughout her final days. Pat is also survived by her sister Beverly Martell, her brother Brian Vickers and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat leaves behind many close friends, colleagues and clients who all held a very special place in her heart. Pat requested to be cremated. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 139 Martin St. Milton on Thursday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please forward a donation to The . Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020