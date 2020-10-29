1/1
Patricia SWEENY
1934-09-18 - 2020-10-18
Patricia Margaret Sweeny (née Porter) passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Loving wife and life partner of Dr. Patrick Sweeny for over 62 years. Beloved mother of Mike (AnnLiz), Paul (Janice), John (Gwyneth), and Cara. Loving grandmother of Alex (Katy), James (Hannah), Claire, Elizabeth, Grant (Emily), Patrick, and Henry. "Mrs. Pat" to Jennifer, David (Sandra), Carter, Palmer, and Chandler. Predeceased by her sister Mary Allen. Devoted Aunt to Katy (Jacques), Julia, and John (Jennifer). Patricia graduated as a Registered Nurse from Hamilton General Hospital - Class of 1955. She met Patrick at the hospital and later worked late nights with him at the Caroline Medical Group. The relationship blossomed and they were married at Port Nelson United Church on June 14, 1958. In 1970, Patricia fearlessly packed up the whole family and went with Patrick on a medical exchange to England for five months. There were further travels to Northern B. C. and Newfoundland. In her 60s, she spent many summers, and one dark winter, in the Yukon with Patrick as a doctor and nurse team. She hiked the Chilkoot trail and white water rafted on the Tatshenshini River. Patricia had the support over her lifetime of many close and dear friends. She met regularly with the "sewing girls", "my nursing friends", and "my walking friends", to name but a few. She was a longtime member of Port Nelson United Church where she generously volunteered her time and talents. She loved her family and extended family and was accepting and generous to all. She always liked a good party and was always trying to "network" for her children and grandchildren, or just for the fun of it. The family would like to thank the truly remarkable staff of Creek Way Village and Dr. Greg Thomson for the extraordinary respect, and kind, compassionate care they gave Patricia throughout her time there. As per Patricia's wishes, visitation was held at Port Nelson United Church (3132 South Drive, Burlington, on Friday October 23, 2020, and a Funeral Service was held at the church on Saturday October 24, 2020. Private Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Brant, Haldimand-Norfolk, Hamilton Halton; Acclaim Health; Port Nelson United Church or a charity of your choice. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Port Nelson United Church
OCT
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Port Nelson United Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Port Nelson United Church
OCT
24
Interment
Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Guest Book

10 entries
October 24, 2020
Patricia is fondly remembered and loved by all of us in Louise and Vern's Sweeny Family. I recall, with great pleasure and excitement, our weekend visits to Pat and Patricia's house to play with my cousins, get our booster shots from Uncle Pat and have such a wonderful dinner! Dear and wonderful memories! Our love to everyone and we hope that we can see one another again soon. Jonathan, Melanie, Carlene, Megan and Patrick Sweeny.
Jonathan Sweeny
Family
October 24, 2020
She was a great "Mom" on the block when I was growing up. So much fun and so loving and nice. I'm glad to have known her so long ago! Peace to you all.
Janet Anderson
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
October 23, 2020
Patricia's smile lit up the building at Pearl & Pine retirement. We miss her every day. Condolences to the Doc and all the family.
carl and Sybil MacLeod
Friend
October 23, 2020
I have such great memories from my childhood of time spent around you. I still have the memories of you in the kitchen at Rosslyn Drive, the giant rhubarb in the back, the great Canadian cooking. Not to mention me and Paul bringing garbage bags of smelt to store in your freezer! You were an amazing lady who made a great impact on my life, you will be missed. XXX
Jonathan Bell
Friend
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
October 21, 2020
Margaret Simpson
Friend
October 21, 2020
It was honour to know and love this woman. She welcomed the boys and me into her family with open arms. Her smile lit up a room and the twinkle in her eyes told you how wise she was. She and Doc had such a beautiful and full life together. Their love for each other was so heartwarming. ❤ Love you Patsy. LOVE AnnLiz, Carter, Palmer and Chandler Simpson
AnnLiz Simpson
Family
