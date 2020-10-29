Patricia is fondly remembered and loved by all of us in Louise and Vern's Sweeny Family. I recall, with great pleasure and excitement, our weekend visits to Pat and Patricia's house to play with my cousins, get our booster shots from Uncle Pat and have such a wonderful dinner! Dear and wonderful memories! Our love to everyone and we hope that we can see one another again soon. Jonathan, Melanie, Carlene, Megan and Patrick Sweeny.

