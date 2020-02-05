|
|
Patricia Ann (Lyons) Young was born in Brantford, ON on August 26, 1938 to Laura May (Howting) Lyons and Avery Calder Lyons. Pat's family moved from Brantford to Toronto, Hamilton and finally Burlington in the early years. Later in her teens she attended Loretto Academy, Burlington Central HS and McGill University. She then enrolled at Hamilton Teacher's College. Pat taught for the Oakville (now Halton) Board of Education for 10 years. In 1966 she transferred to Sniders PS where she met Fred, they were married on August 19, 1967 and settled in Oakville. In May 1970 they moved to Burlington, expecting their first son Collin Douglas, born September 23, 1970 followed by Matthew Noel, December 24, 1972. Pat joined the Beta Sigma Phi sorority in the 60s and was a lifelong member receiving the Order of the Rose and her 50 year membership pin in recent years. From 1970 on Pat dedicated herself to raising her two boys. She was an active member at Appleby United Church, particularly on the Official Board and in the UCW. In 2011 we were proud to be parents of the groom when Noel and Sarah (Preston) were married at Appleby United. We were overjoyed to welcome our granddaughter Avery Catherine into the family in October 2013. Pat, Fred and family spent many summers camping and trailering across Canada and New England. We were both avid dog lovers and always had a pet. In 2017 Pat, Fred and Collin moved into Martha's Landing Retirement Residence and in December 2019 Pat entered LTC at Tansley Woods due to advancing problems with dementia. The family wants to express our sincere thanks to the staff at Tansley Woods for the excellent care they provided for Pat. Pat passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The family will have visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of the QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 7th. A Funeral Service at Appleby United Church, 4407 Spruce Ave., Burlington on Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. A reception in the church hall will follow directly after the service. Interment will take place at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, we would be honoured by a donation in Pat's memory to either the Alzheimer's Society or Appleby United Church. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 5, 2020