Paul Alexander STEWART
Peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 Paul passed away at Wyndham Manor Oakville. Paul, in his 80th year, beloved father of Kimberley Littlejohn (David), and loving grandfather of Mitchel and Alec. Paul will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. A memorial to honour Paul will be held at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a memorial contribution to Acclaim Health Seniors living, SLEC, or Alzheimer's Society, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Halton News on Nov. 24, 2020.
