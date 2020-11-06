Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Joan Marratto for 45 years. Loving father of Beth (David) and April (Peter). Proud grandfather of Declan and Taylor; cherished son of Daphne and the late Norman. Dear brother of Lori (John) and Ted (Helen). Paul will be remembered for being larger than life with a loud laugh and a firm handshake but he was happiest being a helper, whether for his family, his church family, his work family, or his friends; Paul never hesitated to be there to help anyone and everyone. He was a genuine servant with a heart full of kindness for others. As per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Paul to the Canadian Liver Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. "Oskee Wee Wee Oskee Wah Wah Holy Mackinaw Tigers ... eat em raw." www.smithsfh.com