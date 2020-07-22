PAUL MULDER 1942-2020 After a short illness, Paul passed away at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Paul was predeceased by his dear wife, Una. He was a loving father to his son, Andrew (Monica) and to his daughter, Tara, a very dear Opa to his grandchildren Sydney and Victoria and a caring brother to his sister, Ria. He'll be sadly missed by his family and by many of his close friends. After his cremation, a funeral Mass will take place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at koprivataylor.com