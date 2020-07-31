Passed peacefully, surrounded by his children July 21, 2020 at 93 years of age. Son of Henry Thomas and Anne Elizabeth nee Sales. Loving husband of Theresa Mary (Terry) nee Faulkner for nearly 69 years; both of them residing at Sunrise of Oakville in the last year. He was born in Toronto, May 8, 1927 and grew up in Mimico, attending St Leo's Catholic School where he first met Terry. He then attended Mimico High School, following his older brothers Jack and William "Nick". In his early twenties, Paul met Terry again on the westbound Lakeshore streetcar and the romance began. Paul and Terry were married at St. Leo's Catholic Church on September 1, 1951. They lived in Rexdale for 20 years raising their seven children. In 1975 the family moved to Oakville where they resided in their home until 2019. In the past year Paul and Terry lived in Vistamere Retirement Residence and Sunrise of Oakville. Many thanks for his care to Dr. Julian Kho, Dr. Richard Casey as well as Acclaim Health and compassionate staff at both residences. Paul enjoyed a 40 year career in the insurance industry with the same company but the achievement he was most proud of was his family. He and Terry had 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Paul was known by several names to his family and friends; Dovey, Doc, Crazy Legs, Poppy, Big Poppy and Best Dad Ever. His memory will always be cherished by Terry, his seven children and their spouses Patti (Robert) Tilley, John (Valerie) Collaton, Tom Collaton, Kathy (Robert) Bagshaw, Mary Lynn (Andrew) Knapp, George (Judy) Collaton, Barbara Maughan (Matt). Lovingly remembered by his 24 grandchildren, Greg (Stephanie), Erin (Matthew), Meagan (Blair), Jonathan (Natasha), Joanna, Matthew (Laura), Dave (Irene), Sara (Kurt) , Georgia, Holden, Spencer, Hope, Jeff (Craig), Lauren (Mitch), Steven, Sarah (Sean), Jessica, Thomas, Patrick, Robert, Nicole, Kristen, Emily and Nick. His great-grandchildren, Andrew, James, Audrey, Tilley, Henry, Madelyn, Joseph, William, Elizabeth, Liam, Corrie, Aubrey, Joelle, Nora, Olive. Paul also will be fondly remembered by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations in his honour can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and Parkinson's Canada. Due to Covid-19 considerations, funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca