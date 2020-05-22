Paula Lilian Graves, age 72, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born to the late Robert and Margaret Graves on May 6, 1948 in London Ontario. She moved to Burlington Ontario early on in her life and remained a life long resident. Paula's greatest joy was her children Brian Posavad (Jodi) and Katharine Posavad (Andres Kirejew) and her four grandsons; Benjamin, Carter, Elliot and Isaac. Paula was a kind and gentle soul who cared deeply for all animals, many of whom were fortunate to have her as their keeper. While she had a life long struggle with mental illness, she enjoyed and appreciated time with a few close life long friends and family. She was a beloved teacher to many students at Maplehurst Public School where she treasured instilling a love for learning and reading in her students. Paula is survived by her brother Stephen Graves and sister Liz Hamilton. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her especially in her last years. Her wish was to have donations made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on May 22, 2020.