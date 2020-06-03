Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence Trinity Village, Kitchener. Pauline was born 82 years ago in Stafford Great Britain and resided in Foxboro Green, Baden before moving in to Trinity Village. Lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren: Andrew Tickner and his wife Wanda and their children: Ryan and Janelle; Russell Tickner and his wife Wanda and their children Meaghan, Mitchell and Alexandra; and Graeme Tickner and his wife Sherry and their children Connor and Amanda. Pauline is now reunited with her beloved husband Derek Charles Tickner who predeceased her on June 12, 2019, her parents Albert and Ethel Lucy (Bradshaw) Owen, mother and father-in-law George and Dorothy (Fenner) Tickner and sister-in-law Yvonne Smyth. Survived by her brother Ivan, sister-in-law Mary Owen brother-in-law Terry Smyth as well as by her niece and nephews Lyndsay Smyth (Mike), David Owen (Joanne) and Malcolm Jewel. Pauline and Derek along with their 3 children emigrated to Canada in June 1970 where she began her working career as a Bank Clerk. Pauline and Derek resided in Oakville after moving to Canada and later moved to the Village of Foxboro Green, Baden. At Pauline's request cremation has taken place. There will be no service. On behalf of the family donations would be accepted to Trinity Village or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 3, 2020.