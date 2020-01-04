|
(Retired Associate Pastor St. Andrew's Church, Oakville, ON, Former Town Councillor, Town of Oakville,Former Trustee of the Halton Catholic District School Board, Former Chaplain of The Knights of Colombus Marian Council #3881, Oakville.) - It is with great saddness the family announces the passing of Father Peter on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Wyndham Manor, Oakville in his 92nd year. Peter, loving brother of Betty and her husband Christopher Cobbold, Isabel Shepherd and her husband Richard Trauzzi and the late Bill, Pat and Tom. He will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Family and friends were received at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds Street, Oakville, ON, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10am at St. Andrew`s Roman Catholic Church. Interment, Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.