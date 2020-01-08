|
|
Peter Allen Fisher passed away peacefully on January 5th at home with his family. Peter farmed in Burlington for his 88 years and he was the fourth generation of Fisher's to farm in Burlington. He was passionate about his family, church, community and the agricultural industry in Ontario. He was an active member in; the Optimist Club, Port Nelson Church and their Mission and Outreach program, Nelson Youth Project, Habitat for Humanity, coaching youth hockey teams, helping children, families and friends. Peter was a President of the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, the Farm Safety Organization and active in many other farm organizations. His interest in orchards, pears and conservation took him to Australia and South America to learn more. In recognition of his many contributions to his community he was named Burlington Citizen of the Year in 2000. His kindness, patience and sense of humour shone through in every interaction. Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife Jane (Rolston) Fisher. He will be deeply missed by his large circle of family, extended family, friends and all those who knew him well. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, January 10 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Port Nelson United Church (3132 South Drive, Burlington) on Saturday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m., reception immediately following at the church. Interment Union Burial Grounds, Burlington at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Peter to Port Nelson United Church, the Bruce Trail Conservancy, or Habitat for Humanity would be sincerely appreciated by the family.