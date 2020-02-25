|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 84. Peter was born in England in 1935 and later came to Canada in 1952. At the age of 17 he went to work at BOM, where he retired at age 59 as Senior VP of Commercial Real Estate. Peter was an avid golfer and an amazing self-taught painter, who wasn't happy unless he had a paintbrush in one hand and a latte in the other. Loving and devoted husband of Charlotte Waters (nee Scales) for 60 years. Cherished father of Caroline Waters (Craig Forster), Trevor Waters (Barbara) and Beverly Waters (Jay Sykora). Proud grandfather of Jessica Mayer (Joe), Olivia and Madison Waters, Ethan Sykora, and the late Alex Sykora. Dear brother of Wendy Hopwo (Larry) and the late Susan Corrigan (Pat), and brother-in-law of Roger Scales (Lynn). Peter will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as the extended Scales and Waters families and numerous friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their kindness and the exceptional care provided. As per his wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate his life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and as an expression of sympathy, donations in Peter's memory to a would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 25, 2020