Peter Duynstee


1926 - 11
Peter Duynstee Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital with family at his side. Wonderful and beloved husband of Netta (née Wardrop) for over 20 years. Peter is reunited with his much loved first wife Beatrice (1999). Loving and supportive father of Eugene (Vicki), Pete (Claire), Theresa (Jason) and Cathy Kerr. Proud and cherished Opa of Mark (Lisa), Kevin (Brittany), Pamela (Josh), Cassandra, Byron, Rebecca (Connor), Zachary, and Jacob. Loving member of Netta's family Susan Thorpe (David), Paul Beckwith (Susan) and Mark Beckwith (Susan), Kristen (Brenden), Allison, Matthew, Neil, and Edward. Raised in the Netherlands, Peter arrived in Canada 68 years ago. Since that time, he obtained his P.Eng. designation, completed a successful career at Molson Industries, and together with Beatrice raised their family. Those who knew Peter well will remember him as a dedicated and loving father and husband, hardworking, with a great sense of humour, and very sharp mind. Peter loved the outdoors, sailing, and travelled extensively. He particularly enjoyed his time with the Oakville Pathfinders Hiking Club and completed the end to end walk on the Bruce Trail three times! Although the last few years have been challenging for Peter, he was well cared for by his ever-loving wife, Netta. Friends are invited to Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd W. in Oakville on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Walton Memorial United Church, 2489 Lakeshore W., Oakville on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Bruce Trail Conservancy (brucetrail.org/donations). Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Halton News on Feb. 19, 2020
