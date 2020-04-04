|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Eppler on March 09,2020. He was 75. Husband of the late Doris Eppler. Survived by his sister Ingeborg Estler, his niece and nephew Diane and Zachary Estler, his niece and nephew Gundel and Thomas Eppler. Special thanks to his dear friends Chantal Benoit, Bill and Marion Cumming for all the support. Thanks also to his friends Marla Makowski and the Garcia Family. We would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and kindness. The service has already been held.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 4, 2020