November 3, 1964 - July 18, 2020 Peter, passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington in the late morning of Saturday July 18, 2020. He was the youngest of Carmel and Frank (1931-1977) Burns children and a loving brother to Patrick (Andrea), Susan (Antonio), Michael (Amanda) and Linda (Nick). He will be missed by his siblings and his many friends from the Oakville and Burlington area. Peter was passionate about his family, his guitars and music and always had a kind word to say about everyone. Peter always held a special place in his Mother's heart and loved our hometown of St. John, New Brunswick where he will rest with his father at a later date. We would like to thank the ICU department of Joseph Brant Hospital, the nursing staff, Carol, Natalie, Vincent and Neena and especially Dr's Shaikh, Comay and Skitch for their impeccable care of our brother. We will arrange for a gathering of his friends through social media on his birthday. We are deeply saddened by his passing. His immediate family will celebrate his life in private on Friday July 24th after Peter's cremation at Oakview Funeral home. Thank you to Mr. Patrick O'Brien of Oakview Funeral Home for his kindness, guidance and assistance



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store