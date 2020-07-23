1/1
Peter Francis Burns
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 3, 1964 - July 18, 2020 Peter, passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington in the late morning of Saturday July 18, 2020. He was the youngest of Carmel and Frank (1931-1977) Burns children and a loving brother to Patrick (Andrea), Susan (Antonio), Michael (Amanda) and Linda (Nick). He will be missed by his siblings and his many friends from the Oakville and Burlington area. Peter was passionate about his family, his guitars and music and always had a kind word to say about everyone. Peter always held a special place in his Mother's heart and loved our hometown of St. John, New Brunswick where he will rest with his father at a later date. We would like to thank the ICU department of Joseph Brant Hospital, the nursing staff, Carol, Natalie, Vincent and Neena and especially Dr's Shaikh, Comay and Skitch for their impeccable care of our brother. We will arrange for a gathering of his friends through social media on his birthday. We are deeply saddened by his passing. His immediate family will celebrate his life in private on Friday July 24th after Peter's cremation at Oakview Funeral home. Thank you to Mr. Patrick O'Brien of Oakview Funeral Home for his kindness, guidance and assistance

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved