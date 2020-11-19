It is with saddened hearts that the family of Peter J. Hurst, formerly of Oakville, Ontario, announces his passing at the age of 86, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, and his daughter by his side. Born in England, immigrated to Canada in 1957 with his young family, settling in Toronto, Ontario. He had an insatiable curiosity for the world around him, a thirst for knowledge, world traveller, an avid fly fisherman, a keen golfer, a music enthusiast, a business professional. Owner of The Grocery, downtown Oakville. Member of the Optimist Club of Oakville. He was a connoisseur of good food, finely aged Scotch, smooth sounds of Jazz, a good story, shared in the company of family and good friends. Peter is predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Hurst (nee Henshaw), his older brother Roy and sister Janet. Loving father of Stephanie Graham (Jim), son Lee Hurst (Tineke), son Brett Hurst (Veronica). Loving grandfather of Warren, Kyle, Hayden, Logan and Alexander and great grandfather to Tristan, Aidan, Caleb, Eli and Joshua. Survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Hurst, his brothers Jeffery and Steven, brother-in-law Clive Young, and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and dear friends. Family services are pending due to Covid 19. Our many thanks to the kind and caring staff of Harbourview Lodge, Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia and to Dr. D. McDonald for his knowledge and compassion.



