In the early hours of February 23, 2020, we mournfully lost a husband, father, pappou and friend, Panagiotis (Peter) Koumoundouros, 92, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his adoring wife, Angeliki. Peter was a proud father to his two sons George (Maria) and John (Donna) and a very loving grandfather to his five grandchildren, Andreas, Alexander, Athan, Eleni and Peter. He was born in Tripi, Lakonia, Greece and moved after marriage to Canada in the early 1960s. The couple raised their two boys in Hamilton where he was a lifetime employee of Dofasco. After retiring, they settled in Oakville to be closer to their grandchildren. His whole life he was a proud Greek and patriotic Canadian. Peter was a steadfast example of loyalty, generosity and compassion. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, February 27th at Kopriva-Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd W, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) from 5-9 p.m. with a blessing to be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Head St, Hamilton. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 26, 2020