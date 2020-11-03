1/1
Peter Saberton
1936-12-27 - 2020-10-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With love and compassion we announce Peter's passing on October 29, 2020, age 83. Peter valued his friendships and was loved by all for his beaming smile, intelligent thoughts, sense of humour, and warm demeanour. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Lynda (nee Hagan), sons P.J. (Robyn), Marc (Andrea), Grandchildren Tyler, Angelina, Nathan & London. Born in London, England, Pete came to Canada at the age of 10 & found his passion for swimming. He developed lifelong friendships playing waterpolo for Hamilton & Canadian Waterpolo Championships, including the 1963 Pan Am Games in Brazil. Peter loved his career teaching math/computer science at Nelson High School, coaching swimming, and his powerful voice could be heard as the announcer at the football games: The Voice of the Lords. In retirement, Pete's accomplishment and his bragging point was, that while swimming 3 miles every week, he measured his increasing distance to destinations around the world. At last count, he had logged over 1,910 miles. His wise advice and warm heart will be missed. Please donate to SWAM hamilton@swamcanada.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved