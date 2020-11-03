1/1
Peter SWETLISHNOFF
1931-11-14 - 2020-10-27
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Swetlishnoff, who died at home of natural causes, just shy of his 89th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Reta (nee Rinn) for over 50 years, Peter will be dearly missed by his two children; Reg Sheen (Karen) and Shelley Jones (Mike), and his four adoring grandchildren, Matthew and Nicole; Ashley and Christopher. Peter is predeceased by his brother Jack, and his parents, Mary and Peter. Born in Canora, Saskatchewan, on November 14, 1931, Peter ventured to Toronto and began his career in 1951 as a lab analyst, working for both Aluminum Co. of Canada and later, Columbian Carbon. As an analyst, he was honoured to contribute to the development of the famous Avro Arrow. In 1957 he began his employment with Northern Electric, launching a successful 30-year career at Northern Telecom. In addition to spending time with family, Peter's greatest passions in life included fishing, golf, curling, country music, old westerns, crime and spy novels and Rickard's Red. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private viewing and memorial. Donations in memory of Peter made to a charity of choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Nov. 3, 2020.
