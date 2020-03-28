Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis MacLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis MacLean (Walker) MacLEAN


1917 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis MacLean (Walker) MacLEAN Obituary
MacLEAN, Phyllis (Walker) March 16, 1917 - February 26, 2020 Phyllis passed away peacefully at St. Patrick's Home in Ottawa Ontario on February 26th 2020, three weeks short of her 103rd birthday. Phyllis was a long time Registered Nurse who worked at Dr. Stevenson's Private Hospital moving to Milton District Hospital when it first opened in 1959 and remained there until her retirement. She was a loving mother to Jane (Andrew Harley) of Ottawa, Ontario and a much appreciated grandmother to Christopher (Vedrana) of Mississauga and Michael (Kaitlin) of Toronto. She is predeceased by husbands Fred B. Walker and Donald A. MacLean. Survived by her sister June Roberts in Exeter Ontario and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, a Visitation at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main Street East (905) 878-4452, Milton will be announced at a later date. Private Family funeral will also take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a remembrance, a donation to Milton District Hospital or St. Paul's United Church would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -