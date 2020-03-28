|
MacLEAN, Phyllis (Walker) March 16, 1917 - February 26, 2020 Phyllis passed away peacefully at St. Patrick's Home in Ottawa Ontario on February 26th 2020, three weeks short of her 103rd birthday. Phyllis was a long time Registered Nurse who worked at Dr. Stevenson's Private Hospital moving to Milton District Hospital when it first opened in 1959 and remained there until her retirement. She was a loving mother to Jane (Andrew Harley) of Ottawa, Ontario and a much appreciated grandmother to Christopher (Vedrana) of Mississauga and Michael (Kaitlin) of Toronto. She is predeceased by husbands Fred B. Walker and Donald A. MacLean. Survived by her sister June Roberts in Exeter Ontario and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, a Visitation at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main Street East (905) 878-4452, Milton will be announced at a later date. Private Family funeral will also take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a remembrance, a donation to Milton District Hospital or St. Paul's United Church would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 28, 2020